Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,635 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock worth $13,777,487. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.