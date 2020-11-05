Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $455,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,736,360.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $64,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,203,208 shares of company stock worth $39,113,414.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,255.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 161,063 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 81.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

