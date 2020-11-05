Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $36.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.
In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $377,073.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,937,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $836,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,481,096 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,203,208 shares of company stock worth $39,113,414 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.79.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
