Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $36.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $377,073.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,937,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $836,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,481,096 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,203,208 shares of company stock worth $39,113,414 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medallia by 210.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

