MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $5.73 on Monday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $330.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,967 shares of company stock worth $806,428. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MBIA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MBIA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MBIA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in MBIA by 127.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

