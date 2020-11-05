Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.99 million, a P/E ratio of 165.33 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

