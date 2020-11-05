Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato Sells 319 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 319 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $22,285.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

