Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Matinas BioPharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

