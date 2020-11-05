Matchpool Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Matchpool has a market cap of $155,763.27 and approximately $359.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

