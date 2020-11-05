Mastercard Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Shares of MA opened at $307.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.49 and a 200 day moving average of $311.49. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,258 shares of company stock worth $116,545,818. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

