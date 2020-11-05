MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $62.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

MasTec stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

