Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE DOOR opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 166,592 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Masonite International by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 163,450 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Masonite International by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

