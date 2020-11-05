Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
