Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

