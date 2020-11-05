MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 14.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,279 shares of company stock worth $39,500,108. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.78.

MKTX opened at $579.92 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $585.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

