Mark Ruport Buys 5,000 Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) CEO Mark Ruport bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $2,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

