Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

