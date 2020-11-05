Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 15.4%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) shares were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 790,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 598,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 million and a P/E ratio of -34.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.