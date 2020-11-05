Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBUU stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

