MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
MMD opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.89.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
