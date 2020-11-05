MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

MMD opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

