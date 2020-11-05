Maecenas (ART) Price Down 23.2% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market cap of $143,417.39 and $122.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00183295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.01040456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

