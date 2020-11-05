LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.