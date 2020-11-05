Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,818,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 6,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.4 days.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

