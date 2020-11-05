Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of LL stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
