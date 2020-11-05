Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of LL stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 863.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

