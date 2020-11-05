Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.26 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $79,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

