Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of LOGI opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,475. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Logitech International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

