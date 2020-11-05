LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading 13.3% Higher

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $23.58. 254,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 209,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth $233,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

