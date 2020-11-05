LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann Sells 2,500 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

LPSN opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 254.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

