LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 504 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

