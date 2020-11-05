LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 504 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
