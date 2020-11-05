Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B)’s (LGF/B) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGF/B opened at $6.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.