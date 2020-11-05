Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.05-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

