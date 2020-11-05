Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Lincoln Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $102.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,900. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

