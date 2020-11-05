Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $176.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

