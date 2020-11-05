Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 4th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
ASG opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.75.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.