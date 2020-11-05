Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 4th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ASG opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.