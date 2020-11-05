Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

In other Liberty All-Star Equity Fund news, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

