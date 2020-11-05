LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $228.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group continues to gain from hospice admissions, which rose year over year in the reported quarter. Increase in the bottom-line buoys optimism. LHC Group is also anticipated to gain from joint ventures (JV). The recent finalization of JV partnership with Orlando Health is encouraging. LHC Group remains focused on acquisitions and JVs for inorganic expansion. Its pipeline of potential M&A growth opportunities also remains robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. Expansion is operating margin is encouraging. LHC Group exited the second quarter on a mixed note.Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry. However, the company witnessed decline in home health service revenues in the quarter under review. Also, a highly competitive home healthcare market adds to the woes.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

LHCG stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $232.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 468,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

