Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

