Lewis J. Critelli Sells 3,924 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at $673,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NWFL opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1,070.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

