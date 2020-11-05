Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Sells $3,296,062.00 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.