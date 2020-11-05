Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $14,853,000. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in Lennar by 851.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

