Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $80.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

