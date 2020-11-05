LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $5.34 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $381.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

