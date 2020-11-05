Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £1,641.28 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman acquired 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.28 ($2,144.34).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, John Kingman acquired 744 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,406.16 ($1,837.16).

On Friday, September 25th, John Kingman acquired 41,974 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,293.98 ($97,065.56).

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.07 ($5,952.53).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

About Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

