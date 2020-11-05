LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €123.80 ($145.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.64. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

