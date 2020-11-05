LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.46 ($148.78).

FRA:LEG opened at €123.80 ($145.65) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.64. LEG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

