Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $130.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.81.

Shares of LEA opened at $123.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

