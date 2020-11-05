Laurentian Trims SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$31.50

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.48. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.