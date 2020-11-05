Larry L. Wood Sells 10,698 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EW opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

