Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Gap Down to $19.48

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $17.94. Larimar Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.25.
About Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
