Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

LAMR stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

