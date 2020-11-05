Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.99-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85.
NASDAQ LAMR opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.