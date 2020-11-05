Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.99-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

