LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.66. LAIX shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 800 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LAIX Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

